KUALA LUMPUR: The 61st Royal Artillery Regiment (61 RAD) has detained 24 Indonesian illegal immigrants and a local skipper in an operations in the Tanjung Ayam area, Sungai Rengit, area in Johor, last night.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Third Infantry Division Headquarters in the Terendak Camp, Malacca, all those who were detained were about to return to Indonesia when they were apprehended by the security forces at about 10.30pm.

“Based on information from the Marine Police, members of the 61 RAD led by Captain Amirul Zubir Mohammad Naim rushed to the location where they detained 21 Indonesian and three Indonesian women who were attempting to return to their country, as well as a local skipper who was sending them back,” the statement said.

A Hyundai Starex vehicle believed to have transported them was also seized in the Op Merpati 1, in the Malaysian Seventh Infrantry Brigade sector.

The sector also stated that all those who were arrested have been taken to the Bandar Penawar Police Station for further action and instructed to undergo Covid-19 screening tests at the Bandar Penawar Health Clinic this morning. — Bernama