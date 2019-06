GUA MUSANG: An Orang Asli activist has suggested that the federal government explore the possibility of introducing a land cultivation scheme similar to the Felda and Felcra plantation schemes, but for the Orang Asli community.

Nasir Nash, who made history by becoming the first Orang Asli to contest in a general election in Kelantan last year, said that the plantation scheme was the best way to address the people’s needs.

The scheme can incorporate all Orang Asli into selected settlements where they can toil the land and explore the forestry resources for income.

They can be divided into their respective tribes.

At the same time, the land ownership is also held in trust by a corporation, which can be set up to oversee the livelihood of the community.

The plight of the Orang Asli has come under the spotlight after it was reported that up to 14 persons from the Bateq tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh here had died after they were stricken by a mysterious ailment over the past month.

The area is now quarantined as public health officials work to determine the cause and to find ways to treat up to 50 villagers.

Nasir, who is a DAP member, said that the previous government had failed the community despite being given over 60 years to uplift their socio-economic standing.

And the present Pakatan Harapan government has also not done much despite coming into power last year, Nasir added.

“Perhaps we need to give them more time. But in the meantime, the community continues to suffer and their rights have eroded.”

According to Nasir, the community is living under threat daily from pollution due to land clearing for logging and mining.

It has led to public health concerns as the water resources may have been inadvertently polluted or poisoned due to such activities.

He said that the Orang Asli Affairs Department does provide aid and support but it was inadequate.

For example, there were water tankers provided at Kuala Koh but when they malfunctioned, the settlers had no choice but to use water from the river and streams, which may have been contaminated, said Nasir.

The same applies to electricity and housing - it may be provided but there is no maintenance services so in the end, such facilities are abandoned because the Orang Asli do not have the skills to repair them.

“Not all Orang Asli settlements have proper infrastructure.”

Nasir said that both the federal and state governments had failed the community in terms of providing proper infrastructure, welfare and safeguarding their ancestral rights, such lands sold to loggers and miners.