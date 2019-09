CAMERON HIGHLANDS: “I was shaking and my palms were sweaty when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited our home,“ said Ramlah Junus, a resident of the Sungai Ruil Orang Asli village here.

Ramlah, 54, when met by Bernama today, said she did not expect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to visit her home and considered it an unexpected blessing.

“I was cleaning the house when His Majesty came by. I really didn’t expect his visit as I was not informed before hand.

“I did tell His Majesty about the water and road issues which the villagers are facing,” said Ramlah, a mother of six.

Meanwhile, the village Tok Batin (village head) Kader Hasan, 50, thanked His Majesty for visiting and interacting with the villagers.

“I had the opportunity to chat and discuss with His Majesty the water and land issues near this village that needs to be gazetted,“ said the fifth-generation resident of the village.

He said the village has 271 families with a population of 1,100.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah mingled with and listened to residents’ concerns and made contributions to the head of the house. — Bernama