Order: Tourism Selangor closes offices, tourist attractions

SHAH ALAM: Tourism Selangor announced that its management offices, the Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk programme, Kanching Eco-Forest Park and Chongkak Eco-Forest Park are temporarily closed, beginning today until March 31.

In a statement today, Tourism Selangor said the closure was in line with the two-week Movement Control Order announced by the government on Monday to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“All tourism promotional activities on Selangor during the period would continue online and via the digital medium.

“All the mentioned tourism locations including the managment offices would start operation as usual on April 1,” said the statement.

Tourism Selangor also thanked all parties for their cooperation in containing the virus.

On March 16, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia would be imposing a nationwide Movement Control Order effective today until March 31.

The order entails comprehensive restriction on public movements and gatherings throughout the country including religious, sports, social and cultural activities. - Bernama