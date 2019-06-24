Organised crime gang boss ‘Amy Keju’ arrested: Bukit Aman CID

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believe they have crippled an organised crime gang comprising former convicts with the arrest of its leader, known as “Amy Keju” at an entertainment centre in Sungai Besi here, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the gang has been active in criminal activities such as robbery in the past few years.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested together with his younger brother while entertaining themselves at the club, he said.

“Checks reveal that the suspect has several prior criminal records and is on the police wanted list.

“The gang is believed to be comprised of 40 to 45 former convicts and former inmates of rehabilitation centres nationwide,“ he told a media conference in Bukit Aman here, today.

Huzir said to date, police have arrested 17 persons suspected of being linked to the gang and efforts are being made to track down the rest of its members.

“This gang is extremely organised and will be dangerous if they are left free to roam as they are all seasoned criminals.

“Selangor police are conducting further investigations on this gang, with assistance from Bukit Aman,“ he said. — Bernama