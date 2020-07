TELUK INTAN: The leader of Halim Gang was among the 11 individuals charged at the sessions court here today for alleged involvement in organised crime activities over the past two years ago.

The 41-year-old Halim Mohd Nordin and 10 others nodded their understanding after the charge was read out to them separately before Judge Norita Mohd Ardan.

The other accused are Kamaruzzaman Md Ali, Ismail Ngah Man, Omer Samsudin, Kee Yeoh Song, Rahim Saring, and Indonesian nationals only known as Suriyanto Mukmin, Budi, Yuda, Watiah, and Yuliana, all aged between 33 and 66.

However, no plea was recorded from all the accused.

According to the charge sheet, they are alleged to be members of the Halim gang in the Bagan Datuk area between Jan 2018 until June 22, last year.

The charge was framed under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) and can be punished under the same section, which carries a jail term of at least five years and not more than 20 years.

Mohd Izhanudin Alias prosecuted while all the accused were not represented.

The court did not offer any bail and set Aug 7 for the case mention.

All the accused were detained in a special operation dubbed Ops Benteng conducted by the Perak police team to combat the smuggling of illegal immigrants beginning April 4.

According to a police source, three policemen, in their 30s who were nabbed for allegedly being in cahoots with the migrant smuggling syndicate in Hutan Melintang here are being remanded until July 18 for further investigations. — Bernama