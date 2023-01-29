Organisers must consider suitable venues to hold concerts: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Concert organisers in Malaysia will have to take everything into consideration in finding the best and suitable venues to hold their events in the country, said Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said though the government would not get involved, it has taken note of complaints from ticket buyers of previous concerts.

“... perhaps, at some point, I would like to invite organisers and promoters to discuss why this kind of issues can’t be resolved,” he said when asked on the complaints by concertgoers over suitable concert event venues.

Fahmi said this when met before the ‘AR Rahman - Secret of Success - Live in Malaysia 2023’ concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also at the Oscar-winning Indian music composer concert, together with India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia B. N. Reddy.

On the 30th anniversary of AR Rahman’s musical journey held in Malaysia, Fahmi said it was a good start for the related authorities to see what they could do especially in terms of the existing regulations.

“We understand that in the region, we have several venues that have become the preferred spots for mega concerts.

“We need to see how this concert can really bring (in) tourists...and its impact on the economy.

He also said that he was briefed by Puspal (The Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes) which is the agency in charge of giving permits for international artistes’ performances.

“We need to see what we can do to streamline the process to make it faster and more efficient with the hope to bring in more tourists,” he added. - Bernama