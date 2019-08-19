Orphanage employee charged with murder of 13-month-old baby

KUALA LUMPUR: An orphanage employee was charged in the Selayang magistrate’s court here today with the murder of a 13-month-old girl, two weeks ago.

Tengku Faiz Kamarul Azahan Tuan Kamarudin, 34, appeared calm during the proceedings and only nodded to indicate he understood the charge that was read out to him before magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused as murder cases fall under the purview of the High Court.

The father of three, wearing a t-shirt and black pants, was accused of having murdered Sofiea Faqihah Abdul Raqiib, at his (accused) home in Taman Gombak Permai, Gombak here, between 7.30pm and 8.05pm on Aug 4.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court set Oct 4 for mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shasha Hidayah Nor Azahar prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

On Aug 9, the media reported that the babysitter and her husband were believed to have severely abused the victim before killing her at their home.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said there were 39 external injury marks found on the victim’s body.

A post-mortem carried out by the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensic expert revealed that the baby died of severe injuries to the head caused by a blunt object. - Bernama