Over 100,000 vehicles registered under TNG RFID

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 100,000 vehicles have registered for the pilot project of Touch ‘n Go (TNG) radio-frequency identification (RFID) system implemented for toll payment at the Malaysian expressways as of Jan 31.

Malaysian Association of Highway Concession Companies (PSKLM)’s Government Relations Bureau head Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said the number of vehicles registered under the system expected to increase after several improvements have been made since the system was launched in September last year.

RFID is a new cashless toll payment system that will replace SmartTAG and instead of a card reader, it uses a sticker that’s installed on either the headlamp or windscreen.

“Thus far, the concessionaires have received some feedback on RFID systems such as faulty boom barriers, slow detection and overcharging.

“However, the contractor has reviewed all the feedback and made several improvements to ensure that the RFID system works well and until now less feedback has been received as highway users have better understanding of the TNG RFID system,“ she said when contacted by Bernama.

A total of 167 TNG RFID lanes operating at 23 expressways, involving 58 toll plazas, including at the Kuala Lumpur – Karak Expressway (KLK), Duta – Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Western KL Traffic Dispersal System (SPRINT), Loke Yew Toll Plaza (on the BESRAYA Expressway) and at the Damansara – Puchong Expressway (LDP).

Wan Salwani, who is also IJM Corporation Berhad’s chief operating officer (toll division), said during the same period, 38 lanes were created for RFID users only, 36 lanes for SmartTAG and RFID and 93 lanes for TNG and RFID.

“This is to familiarise the road users with the system and at the same time to enable us to obtain more information for improving purposes,“ she said.

There are 32 TNG RFID fitment centres, namely, in Kuala Lumpur (10 centres), Selangor (15 centres), two in the northern region and another five in the southern region.

“Throughout the TNG RFID trial period, fee for using TNG RFID tag is waived, but road users need to top up their Touch ‘n Go eWallet to make toll payments as usual,“ she said. — Bernama