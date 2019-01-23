Over 100 laws to be enacted, amended, repealed: Liew

PUTRAJAYA: Over 100 laws will be enacted, amended, updated and repealed, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Liew said a list of over 100 legislative proposals which needed to be drafted, reformed, amended and repealed was tabled in a meeting which was chaired by him and attended by representatives of all ministries, government departments and agencies here today.

“The list has not been finalised and will be updated from time to time,“ he said in a statement after the meeting.

Among the list of legislative acts and laws were the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, the Protection Against Violence Act 2015, the Sedition Act 1948, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Other laws include the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Employment Act 1955, the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, the Sexual Harassment Bill, the Child Act 2001 and the Child Care Centre Act 1984.

As for the proposed legislations which required drafting, renewal, amendment and reversal from the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) were the Audit Act 1957, the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984 and the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal territories Areas Federation).

He said the proposals also included the Insolvency Act 1967, National Security Council Act 2016, Anti-Fake News Act 2018, Tabung Haji Haji Act 1995, Official Secrets Act 1972, the Ombudsman Malaysia Act and the drafting of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill.

Liew said the list was submitted based on the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto and the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11).

He said the list would be tabled at the next Parliament session according to the appropriate time frame. — Bernama