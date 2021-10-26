Over 3,000 smoking violation notices issued from Jan-Oct — Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,419 notices were issued nationwide for smoking in eateries from January until Oct 24 this year, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said Terengganu had the highest number of violations with 652 notices issued followed by Pahang (601), Sarawak (365), Perak (356) and Kuala Lumpur (303).

Khairy said the notices were issued under Section 32B of the Enforcement Regulations of Tobacco Control 2004.

“The Health Ministry (MoH) has intensified anti-smoking enforcement activities in all eateries, especially now that the government has allowed dine-in again,” he said in a statement today.

All eateries, including air-conditioned and open-air diners had been gazetted as smoke-free areas effective Jan 1, 2019 under Regulation 11 (1) (d) of the Tobacco Control Regulation (PPKHT) Regulations 2004 (amended) 2018.

Khairy said the smoking ban was not intended to punish smokers but to avoid complications due to the habit to smokers as well as passive smokers, namely those who are around smokers.

He said the MoH is committed to helping smokers kick the habit, adding that registration for the ‘mQuit’ integrated quit smoking service can be done via www.jomquit.com. — Bernama