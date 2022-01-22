Over 4 mln youths aged 18 automatically registered as voters

KOTA BHARU: More than four million individuals aged 18 years have been automatically registered as voters as of Jan 16, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said the government always valued the role of youths and due to this recognition, they could now vote after amendments were done to the Federal Constitution in 2019.

“I understand more than four million youths aged 18 have been automatically registered (as voters) as of Jan 16.

“I hope youth bodies such as the Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) will play a role in creating awareness among the young on the importance of this democratic process.”

The prime minister said this in his speech at a dinner held in conjunction with MAYC’s 60th annual general meeting here last night.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and MAYC president Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said youth bodies should continue to play the role of catalysts together with government stakeholders for the development of the nation’s youth.

“The government wants more youth who are proactive in giving constructive views.

“Don’t use youth bodies as a political platform or for personal gains,” he said.

He said this platform must be used to give inputs that are beneficial to the government so that they could together redevelop the country. — Bernama