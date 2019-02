SHAH ALAM: Over 5,000 jobs in various fields await job seekers at the Selangor Career Carnival 2019 which will be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) on March 16.

State Younger Generation, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the programme was initiated by the Selangor Labour Department in collaboration with JobsMalaysia.

“We estimate that about 10,000 visitors will be at the carnival where 180 public and private sector employers will offer employment opportunities.

“For the first time uniformed services such as the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATMs) will also be participating in the carnival,“ he said in a press conference here today.

According to Khairuddin, the one-day carnival to be launched by Selangor Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari will be held from 9am to 5pm.

“To avoid the crowd, visitors are advised to come early,“ he said while reminding them to bring along their educational certificates, to dress smartly and to register at www.jobsmalaysia.gov.my before attending the programme.

In addition to career displays and open job interviews, career clinics and talks will also be conducted during the carnival. — Bernama