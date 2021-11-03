Over 80,000 individuals detained for illegal gambling - Bukit Aman (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 81,442 individuals across the country over their alleged involvement in various forms of illegal gambling between 2019 and Oct 31, this year.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said that during the same period, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) seized cash amounting to over RM24 million during the raids conducted against illegal gambling.

He said PDRM also raided premises carrying out public lottery without a licence with the highest number of raids totalling 11,491 in 2019, 8,324 in 2020 and 9,561 so far, this year.

“Police also checked on the gambling premises licensed by the Ministry of Finance and the operators were found to be adhering to the licence conditions set.

“Based on the records, there are 161 licensed gambling operators involving a casino, 72 company clubs and 88 association clubs,” he said at a media conference held in Bukit Aman, here.

On the claim made by cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat or his real name, Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman who fled to Australia that he had been fondled by Selangor State Islamic Religious Department (Jais) officers during his arrest, Abd Jalil said police were still investigating the claim while a police report had been lodged by Jais on the allegation.

The media had earlier reported on Nur Sajat’s claim that he was roughed up and fondled by Jais enforcement officers after he was called to give a statement last January.

Abd Jalil said, meanwhile, police were waiting for confirmation from the Thai and Australian governments on Nur Sajat’s actual location.

“The Malaysian High Commission in Australia and Malaysian Embassy in Thailand have officially written to them on the matter and are waiting for their reply,“ he added.

-Bernama