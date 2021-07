SEPANG: Over 9,000 residents especially from Sepang district have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the mega vaccination centre (PPV) at Movenpick, KL International Airport, since it started operations on Monday.

Its manager, Dr Noraziah Abdul Karim (pix), said only 2,000 doses were given on the first two days of operation and the amount was raised to 5,000 from yesterday.

She said the PPV experienced congestions yesterday as some would-be vaccine recipients turned up although it was not their appointment day.

“Thankfully, we were able to control the situation and reminded vaccine recipients to comply with their appointment dates,” she said today.

She was speaking to Bernama after receiving a visit by Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who went to inspect the vaccination process.

The mega PPV, a collaboration among the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, MB Perkasa Sdn Bhd and Golden Horses Health Sanctuary Chinese Medical Centre, operates daily from 8am to 9pm. — Bernama