Overnight storm wreaks havoc in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: An overnight storm wreaked havoc in the low-lying areas of Penang with flash flooding, minor landslips and fallen trees both on the island and mainland.

Traffic jams on the island worsened during rush hours today due to debris and flood waters.

In Balik Pulau, a tree fell onto an attap house but an elderly couple living in it escaped injury.

Balik Pulau assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz shared on social media photographs showing the extent of the damage caused by the storm in his constituency.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh revealed that in Sungai Dua, 51 persons were relocated to a temporary flood relief centre at Dewan Muhibbah in Merbau Kundang in the pre-dawn hours.

Phee said civil defence members, firemen, police and workers from the local councils were kept busy trying to clear the debris and to ensure drains were kept clear to allow the excess water to flow into the sea.

The Meteorology Department had issued a weather warning alert on Monday as heavy rain was expected to occur over Perlis, Kedah and Penang until Wednesday.

It urged residents to be cautious.

Meanwhile, in the midst of a heavy rain, a fire broke out at a row of seven pre-war shophouses at Jalan Kuala Kangsar here.

The properties suffered close to 70% damage in the 3am blaze.