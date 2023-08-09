P-hailing rider's widow grateful for Perkeso survivors' pension

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The widow of a p-hailing rider, Nur Ammera Atan, had to deal not only with the death of her husband, who was killed in an accident recently, but also the sudden loss of their family’s income.

The mother of four has found it nearly impossible to find a job as she has to tend to the needs of her children, aged 4 to 14, and her nine-month-old baby.

Thankfully, Nur Ammera has received some financial assistance from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) through the survivors’ pension as her husband, Muhamad Firdaus Rosli, 36, contributed under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme.

She expressed her gratitude to the survivors’ pension after receiving the payment letter from Penang Perkeso deputy director Chiam Hong Lan, along with funeral assistance of RM2,000, stating that the money would help her manage the family’s expenses, a commitment previously borne by her husband.

“My husband was involved in an accident on Aug 2 while delivering an order to a customer in Alma, and he sustained serious injuries to his head.

“He was treated at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital before passing away on Aug 30 and I was at a loss as to what to do with my young children and my own sick father who needs me to care for him,” she said when met at her family home in Machang Bubok here today.

Nur Ammera said that the RM1,395 monthly payments would help reduce her financial burden, adding that had not expected to receive the survivors’ pension of RM1,395 every month from Perkeso.

“My husband had taken care of all the expenses, so since his passing things have been bad, but Alhamdulillah, the family has helped out a lot, and I’m saving in terms of rent as I’m staying at my father’s home,” she said. -Bernama