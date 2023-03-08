P-Hailing riders want career development funds to be channelled into entrepreneurship training

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian P-Hailing Riders Association (Penghantar) is asking for the RM42 million allocation announced by the government for implementing the Career Development Programme to be used for establishing programmes related to entrepreneurship for its members to ensure their future.

Penghantar president Zulhelmi Mansor said such an initiative is important because the majority of those involved in the p-hailing service are B40 youths, who need to be equipped with knowledge and skills so that they may not have to remain as p-hailing delivery riders.

“We do not deny that the gig and p-hailing industry can ensure their future if it is improved. However, we should also help them to expand their knowledge and experience with proper programmes. For example, many Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders are now more attracted to become gig economy workers instead of continuing their studies at a higher level.

“They cannot be faulted for this, as they decided to take this route due to the unstable economic situation in the world and Malaysia and after considering the factor of salaries vis a vis cost of living.

“We hope the aid announced by the government can be channelled to other skills programmes, which may help us to produce entrepreneurs from among p-hailing workers,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when launching the “Madani Economy: Empowering the Rakyat” recently, announced the RM42 million allocation for the Career Development Programme for those employed in the informal sector, including gig workers.

He said the initiative, to be undertaken through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), was for implementing upskilling programmes for this group and would include gig workers with SPM qualifications and below.

Other announcements included a government guarantee to expand the social protection network with a RM100 million allocation this year to provide an 80 per cent grant for financing the Socso contributions of gig workers.

In this matter, Zulhelmi suggested that p-hailing service companies ensure that every rider is registered and has active contributions to the Social Protection Scheme for Self-Employed (SKSPS) so that they would be covered if they met with any untoward incidents.

“If they don’t have SKSPS contributions or if contributions are inactive, p-hailing operators (PHO) should temporarily suspend the p-hailing riders’ ID and ensure they have Work Disaster Social Protection for the sake of their own welfare and dependents’.

“And if p-hailing riders are confirmed to be without SKSPS contributions or if their contributions are inactive, PHO should face action,” he added. -Bernama