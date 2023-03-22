P. Ramlee exhibition in KLIA introduces Malaysian icon to visitors

SEPANG: The exclusive exhibition of film great (seniman agung) P. Ramlee at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is a strategic method to introduce the national icon and his legacy to foreign visitors, said Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He described the works of the late Tan Sri P.Ramlee as a treasure trove and that his films contained messages of harmony, unity, togetherness and mutual respect among races.

“Every scene of P. Ramlee’s films contains many positive values. It is in line with the government’s desire to produce a MADANI society that is united and has mutual respect, irrespective of race, culture and religion,” he told reporters after launching the exhibition, here, today.

The three-month exclusive exhibition, themed ‘Hanya Dikau’ (Only You), is organised by the National Archives of Malaysia in collaboration with Malaysia Airport Bhd, which began yesterday, is held at Level 5, Terminal 1 of the KLIA Terminal.

The exhibition aims is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of P. Ramlee and spread information about his valuable contributions to the arts industry in the country.

The exhibition features P. Ramlee’s works through a visual concept that was inspired by his various films, including Sekolah Umum Buta Huruf, Kedai Musik Abdul Wahub, Tandas Pangkah and Studio Jalan Ampas. - Bernama