The way to a better Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Tolerance, accommodating and respectful of others remain the essential qualities needed to maintain peace in a multiracial country such as Malaysia.

As two activists pointed out to theSun yesterday, such qualities are necessary to help the nation preserve balance and stability for the greater good.

Chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said everyone should stay clear of any form of extremism and racism especially in the political arena.

Thomas Fann, who is chairman of the coalition for free and fair elections Bersih 2.0, noted that diversity is one of Malaysia’s greatest strengths.

They were commenting on a statement by MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon’s call for an end to extremism and racism among political parties in Malaysia.

In his speech at the 46th Wanita MCA annual general meeting on Saturday, Chong said attempts to encroach into other people’s lifestyle such as calls to ban what one can eat or drink have become worrying.

Lee said such extremism go against the spirit of the Federal Constitution, whose principles are to safeguard the interests of all Malaysians in a multiracial country.

“Every Malaysian citizen should abide by the nation’s principles as it is the bedrock of democracy in the country,” he told theSun.

While he agreed that everyone is entitled to express himself freely, he pointed out that such freedom must also be grounded on law and order.

“Actions and statements that suggest that anyone should be prohibited from doing certain things that are not favourable in the eyes of another is a violation of basic human rights,” he said.

He stressed that mutual respect is essential in a multiracial country. “It must be earned, not coerced,” he added.

Lee pointed out that Malaysia was founded upon the principles of multiculturalism and secularism and it is the responsibility of all citizens to ensure that these values are not tainted by acts of racism or extremism.

“Racial politics should be stopped immediately. Otherwise it will destroy our country,” he added.

Fann is of the view that generally, most Malaysians are moderate.

“It is the extremist rhetoric of some politicians that is the root cause of divisions and unease in the country,” he told theSun.

He said that embracing the different ethnicities, religions and cultures is the only way to promote national unity in Malaysia.

“Those who believe that unity can only be achieved through the assimilation of the minority into the majority are pursuing an illusory goal and will continue to sow disunity and oppression of others,” he said.

Fann pointed out that in the name of democracy, it is normal for political parties and politicians to be the voice of the community they represent.

Nonetheless, he advocated specific ground rules that not only do not restrict other communities’ freedom but also forbid calls for violence against another.

“As long as you still have political parties and politicians that only champion narrow interests, such as that of a certain race or religious group, national unity will constantly remain under threat,” he said.

Fann also highlighted the need for the enforcement of the law against hate speech and violence be more transparent.

“Politicians who use race and religion to incite hatred must be called out by even their parties and rejected by voters,” he said.

He noted that most times, especially during the electoral process, politicians tend to use race and religion to gain support.

Fann said to curb this, the current electoral system should be changed from the first-past-the-post system to a proportional system.

“The proportional system will force the main political parties to have a more moderate position and stop any fringe extremist group from becoming part of any government coalition and influencing national policies,” he added.