Tzu Chi Foundation extends cash aid to 16,000 flood-hit families

PETALING JAYA: In a move to reduce the financial burden of those affected by the recent devastating floods, Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia gave RM1,000 each to more than 3,000 families in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam.

The foundation’s deputy CEO Sio Kee Hong said its volunteers conducted a massive survey, going door to door to enquire about what the flood victims needed.

“Based on our survey, we concluded that the victims needed money,” he told theSun.

“The relief distribution will have four sessions each at SJK (C) Khe Beng Seksyen 32, Shah Alam and Dewan Kamuning in Seksyen 25, Shah Alam because strict SOP to curb Covid-19 have to be followed.”

Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said Tzu Chi is excellent in doing charity work and praised some local celebrities for joining Tzu Chi’s cause.

“Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza sang Kita Satu Keluarga for free because she knows Tzu Chi is doing a great job in helping Malaysians,” Tan said.

“As Tzu Chi is a worldwide organisation, it is a first-class NGO, it helps people regardless of their background and I am here to show my support.”

Local celebrities Hairul Azreen Idris and Abdul Rahman Osman or Man Bai were also seen at the ceremony to show their support for the flood victims.

Zulkifli Hashim, one of the recipients, said Tzu Chi is well organised in giving out cash relief.

“There was no hassle at all and the process was smooth,” he said.

“I’m planning to get my car fixed with the money, if not I don’t have any other transport to move around.”

The cash relief distribution will cover 58 areas throughout Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang to an estimated 16,000 families.

Tzu Chi expects to carry out 60 sessions before Chinese New Year and 17 sessions after that.

Those who want to help the flood victims can donate through Tzu Chi’s Maybank account, 5124 9112 5866.