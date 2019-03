KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet this week over the post of its chairman now that incumbent Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (pix) has joined the government.

PAC member Wong Chen said it is important for the committee to discuss the status of Kiandee.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could advise Kiandee to stay on as chairman of PAC, but the committee must decide the matter itself.

“We will take the Prime Minister’s advice but, ultimately, it is up to the PAC members,” Wong told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Kiandee was nominated by Barisan Nasional (BN) and his appointment was endorsed by the Dewan Rakyat.

However, since Kiandee is part of the ruling coalition, there have been calls for the Beluran MP to quit the post.

Hannah Yeoh (PH-Segambut) and Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) reportedly have also joined the call on Kiandee to quit and the post to be taken up by an opposition MP.

Wong also said an opposition MP should lead the PAC.

“I agree with Nurul Izzah with her view that PAC is supposed to be monitoring the current government’s wastage and corruption issues. So, it’s best that the opposition leads it.”

“Otherwise people will blame PAC for hiding information,” he said, adding that it is a standard practice globally to have an opposition as the PAC chairman.

Kiandee previously said he will leave the decision to PH chairman and Prime Minister to decide on his position after joining Parti Bersatu last Friday.

Mahathir said over the weekend, there is no need for Kiandee to quit and said Kiandee would remain the Public Accounts Committee chief despite joining the government.