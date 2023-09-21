PAC to table four reports at Third Meeting of Dewan Rakyat next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Progress Report on the Second Generation Patrol Ship Construction Project - the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) are among the four reports that will be tabled at the Third Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat scheduled to convene on Oct 9.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) said the committee will table the progress of the LCS project for the period from October 2022 to May 2023.

She said the committee will also table a report on the Receipt and Payment Under Social Obligations of Concession Agreement For The National Padi and Rice Industry Management, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, scheduled for Oct 11.

The PAC will also table the Covid-19 Outbreak Management Report: Expired Vaccines, Unusable and Surplus Personal Ventilator Equipment Protective Equipment (PPE) and report of the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) — FELCRA Berhad on a date to be set later, she said in a statement here today.

The third Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is from Oct 9 to 30.

Mas Ermieyati said the PAC will also hold an official working visit with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to the LCS project construction site in Lumut, Perak, on Oct 5 to see the progress of the project.

She said the aim of the visit was to enlighten the Dewan Rakyat Speaker on the progress of the shipbuilding project.

“Accordingly, it is hoped that the Speaker will consider allowing the PAC report on the LCS project progress to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat after the report is tabled,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said the PAC has completed the fourth proceeding for the Covid-19 Outbreak Management Report: Expired Vaccines, Unusable and Surplus Personal Ventilator Equipment Protective Equipment (PPE) and was satisfied with the cooperation extended by witnesses whose testimonies and explanations will be included in the report.

They were Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong; former Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min; Health Ministry Division Secretary (Procurement and Privatisation) Mohd Fauzee Abd Majid, and former Pharmaniaga Bhd Managing Director Datuk Farshila Emran.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati, who is Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament said the PAC will continue the proceedings regarding the FELCRA Berhad issue reported in the Auditor General’s Report 2021 Series 2.

She said this included obtaining information and explanation from the former Deputy Secretary General of Treasury (Investment) Datuk Dr Mohmad Isa Hussain and WZR Group, which was the contractor for Menara Semarak 20 owned by Felcra Bhd before finalising the report.

The PAC has also heard explanations regarding the issue from two former Felcra chairmen, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Raden on Sept 18, she added. -Bernama