Pahang approves land for 19th permanent food production park

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has approved 90 hectares of land in Tanjung Putus, Kuala Kuantan, here, for a permanent food production park (TKPM) with the participants selected from among the youth and B40 group.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the land involving 28 plots belonging to the Pahang State Secretariat Corporation was approved for growing vegetables and cash crops.

“The youth participants to be chosen for this projects are aged 18 to 40 and having a certificate, diploma or degree in the agriculture or suitable field.

“Participants from the B40 group should be aged 23 to 50, with each to be given a minimum of 0.4 hectare or maximum of one hectare of land,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Wan Rosdy said the approval to develop the land as TPKM was given at the State Executive Council meeting today, making it the 19th TKPM in Pahang.

The total area for the TKPM projects in the state is 5,282.85 hectares or about 6,860 football fields with the hope of Pahang becoming the biggest contributor to TKPM development in Malaysia. — Bernama