KUANTAN: The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) achieved remarkable success with the significant increase in the value of properties saved from last year’s fires, compared to 2018.

Pahang JBPM director Nor Hisham Mohammad said that in 2019, the department managed to save RM826.4 million worth of properties compared to RM264.2 million recorded in 2018.

“One of the factors that led to this achievement was the rapid response of the machinery to the scene of the incident on each fire and emergency call,“ he told a press conference after attending the Pahang state-level rank award ceremony for senior officers at the JBPM headquarters in Indera Mahkota, here today.

Commenting on the number deaths from structure fires last year, Nor Hisham said it had increased to 10 from two recorded in 2018.

“The factor contributing to the increase in the number of deaths was two separate incidents in 2019 in Sungai Isap and Sungai Lembing, which involved more than one victim,“ he said.

Nor Hisham also said the cause of most of the structure fires were accidents, accounting for 396 cases or 14 per cent of the total number in 2019, compared to 347 cases recorded the previous year.

Commenting on the ceremony today, Nor Hisham said Pahang JBPM made history when 287 officers and members of various grades from all over Pahang received their promotions simultaneously.

The promotions, he said, were part of JBPM’s initiative to ensure that its personnel and officers enjoyed salary increments throughout their years in service. - Bernama