JOHOR BARU: Realising the difficulties encountered by those travelling under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes, the Johor Public began providing bus service this evening.

State Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said the service was made possible with the coordination of the agencies involved including PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS), police as well as the Immigration Department.

“As soon as the bus service started this evening, it began to rain. Luckily three passengers managed to get on the bus.

“However, as of 6pm, no pedestrians were seen walking from Singapore to Johor, maybe they are still taking shelter at the republic’s Customs inspection point,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Earlier, Mohd Solihan when observing the border cross-movement this morning said the state government would make a request to PAJ to provide the service to lighten the burden of those who have to cross the Johor Causeway on foot.

He said the service would continue tomorrow and the bus frequency would depend on the number of pedestrians. - Bernama