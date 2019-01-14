Pakatan not giving out money in Cameron Highlands, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling government has given out money to buy votes in the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election.

He said only money the federal government gives out such as the Rakyat welfare is acceptable, but PH does not give out any money.

“Pakatan Harapan never uses money to give anyone (to buy votes),” he said when asked on allegations made by Umno that the ruling coalition had given out money for this purpose.

“If there is money (for development and welfare) the government will provide it, this money is something everyone can get,” he said at the launch of the ACGAS liquid petroleum gas composite product, here today.

Videos of a woman in a PH t-shirt handing out money in Cameron Highlands had circulated on social media.

Jelai Pakatan operations centre assistant chief Arvind Bharet had claimed that the money was a reimbursement to volunteers for petrol, who had supported the party on nomination day. He said the allowances would be declared.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang had said PH is not involved in any vote-buying exercise, as claimed by Barisan Nasional and social media critics.

BN has responded by saying no money should have been doled out to volunteers, with MCA president Wee Ka Siong urging the authorities to investigate.