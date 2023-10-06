Palestine-Malaysia friendship parliamentary caucus can be leveraged to support Palestine cause

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament could leverage its Palestine-Malaysia friendship caucus to show solidarity towards the Palestinian cause, and help the League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds (LP4Q) put strong pressure on Israel.

Head of Palestine-Malaysia Friendship Committee, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said as the LP4Q membership platform transcends race, religion and political affiliation on issues involving Palestine, it could be further utilised with the participation and roles from more Parliamentarians and the media outlets throughout the world.

“I have this confidence that LP4Q can make a big impact and move a step closer to taking concrete action on the Palestine issue and the protection of Jerusalem’s historical heritages.

“As Malaysia has been a very strong supporter of the Palestinian cause for many years now, it is suitable for Malaysia to use this opportunity and for all the Parliamentarians to play the role better.

“Hence, the caucus we have in the Parliament will serve the purpose of having the Members of Parliament (MPs) to use the media, as well as the technology of Instagram and Facebook to propagate the correct interpretation of what is the real current issues relating to Palestine and its people.

Syed who is also the executive committee member of LP4Q, said this in Bernama TV’s “The Nation” programme talk show titled “LP4Q: Partnership: Parliament’s Game-Changer For Palestine”, here, Friday.

Also in the programme was LP4Q Director-General Dr Mohammad Makram Omar Moh’d Balawi.

Malaysia revived the friendship committee/caucus (formed in 2018) in 2020 to work closely with the LP4Q, a foundation established in October 2015, at the initiative of Parliamentarians who support Palestinian rights.

According to the foundation’s website, it has an observer membership in the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), the African Parliamentary Union (APU), the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC), and Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

It was also reported that the LP4Q has 700 Members of Parliament from 70 countries as of 2018.-Bernama