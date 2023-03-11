Palestinian Ambassador lauds Malaysian support for the Palestinian cause

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali (pix) lauded the Malaysian government and its people for their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinians, stating that their support is unquestionable.

He commended the government's consistent stance on the Israeli occupation in Palestine, while the public demonstrated their solidarity in various ways including boycotting businesses and products linked to the Israeli regime.

He emphasized that any measures taken to support Palestine including the call for boycott on the alleged pro-Israeli businesses could help minimise the Palestinians suffering.

“I do encourage Malaysians, Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, and all those who believe in a human rights and democracy, to participate in the minimal act of boycotting all the (products) which support Israel.

“Israelis are benefiting out of so many brands which are all over the world. But I think lately during the last three weeks, economically you could witness the significant impact this boycott has on them, exerting pressure on the Israeli government, which engages in acts of terrorism against Palestine, making them realise that their actions also have an economic impact,” he told a press conference, here Friday.

Walid is proud of Malaysians from all races and religions showed their support for Palestine, highlighting that it's not about a religious struggle but rather a human rights issue.

At the international level, Walid said Malaysia could play a bigger role by encouraging other nations to show their support for Palestine as the country has excellent relationship and respected by the international community.

“No one can question the Malaysian support but we as Palestinians look for Malaysia to play a role locally, regionally and internationally. Malaysia is an influential country that they could play a role to get those who do not believe in supporting Palestine within Asia for example, to show their support,” he said.

Walid highlighted four priorities at the moment, with the first and second priorities being an immediate ceasefire to put an end to the Israeli crimes in Palestine and the facilitation of a humanitarian corridor respectively to allow external contributions into Gaza.

“Our 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are suffering of lack of drinking water, lack of food, lack of a fuel, lack of electricity, the hospitals and the whole health system in Gaza is collapsing.

Walid said the third priority is for the international community to intervene and prevent the Israeli strategy of forcibly relocating Palestinians from their territories.

He emphasised that the Israeli objective in this war is to empty Gaza, and if successful the West Bank and Jerusalem will become the next targets.

“We do not need a new Nakba (catastrophe) to be created in this particular time. Palestinians will remain even if Israel continue to kill in Gaza or in the West Bank or Jerusalem.

“We are grateful to our neighboring countries, Jordan and Egypt, because they have shown their seriousness of rejecting the Israeli plans of transferring Palestinians...,” he said.

Lastly, Walid said the international community must work towards the two-state solution and cease the Israeli occupation through a comprehensive peace agreement. This would allow Palestinians to attain their freedom based on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds as their capital.

“Without achieving this objective. Israelis will never live in peace and the Middle East will continue to suffer and stability for the Middle East will be based on achieving this objective,” he said.

Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7, with over 32,000 injured and more than 2,000 still missing. -Bernama