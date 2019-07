KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian Embassy here has welcomed the establishment of “Malaysian Hall in Gaza” to act as a one–stop–centre for Malaysia–related information as well as the area’s aid coordination efforts.

The centre, located in Tal Al–Hawa district in the city of Gaza, is the result of a collaborative effort of over 20 Malaysian non–governmental organisations (NGO) including the Malaysian Islamic Organisations’ Consultative Council (Mapim).

Palestine Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali lauded the latest effort by the coalition of Malaysian NGOs.

“The initiative of having a Malaysian Hall in Gaza, I will consider it as a beginning. Insya–Allah, we will have a Hall in Jerusalem, a Hall in Ramallah, a Hall in Hebron where the people of Hebron are on a daily basis fighting the Israeli settlers, as in Jenin.

“We want to see the Malaysian flag all over Palestine,“ he told Bernama International News Service when met at his embassy, here, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of Mapim Dr Ahmad Sani Alim Araby said the initiative is to support the government’s ongoing efforts to oppose the tyranny of the Zionist regime.

“We are welcomed by many parties, and there is no political boundary to this solidarity that goes beyond merely sending aids,“ he said.

Commenting further, he said that besides avoiding duplication in the channelling of aids, the Malaysian Hall in Gaza also provides information for Palestinian students interested in pursuing studies in Malaysia.

“They might not get the right information, so we give them information; for example, discounts (for courses) at universities,“ he said.

The centre – launched last week by the Foreign Minister’s Political Secretary, Mohd Nazri Noh, and Ahmad Sani – is operated by 15 officers led by a Malaysian residing in Gaza, Muhammad Nadir Al–Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Mohd Nazri suggested for the provision of basic education in Bahasa Melayu at the centre to facilitate Palestinian students who are interested in pursuing their studies in the country.

“This (centre) is a great endeavour; we support such efforts so that NGOs can methodically render assistance,“ he said. — Bernama