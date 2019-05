KOTA KINABALU: Contractors involved in the construction of the Sabah alignment of the Pan Borneo Highway are warned not to damage utilities infrastructure.

State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said they should check on such infrastructure first so as not to inconvenience the people, like by damaging water mains.

Residents of Beaufort, Membakut and Kimanis were affected badly due to damage to water mains by contractors, he told a press conference here today.

He said they should be liaising with agencies like the Sabah Waterworks Department and Sabah Elektrik Sdn Bhd (SESB) on such infrastructure and warned of stern action if the problems recurred. — Bernama