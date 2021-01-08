Pandemic MGMT Committee to assess feasibility of holding GE during Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The Pandemic Management Strategic Committee will look into the feasibility of holding the general election (GE) in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh. (pix)

He said the committee comprises the National Security Council (NSC), the Ministry of Health (MoH), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other related agencies.

“This committee will conduct a risk assessment and submit recommendations to the government as to whether it is or is not appropriate to hold the GE,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Last Wednesday, Abdul Ghani was quoted as saying that GE15 can be carried out smoothly if all parties work together and give full cooperation to comply with the new norms and Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines, even during this health crisis.

The EC will work with the MoH, NSC, NADMA and PDRM for any implementation of controls in line with any latest directives under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines will be strictly implemented in all electoral processes,” he added. -Bernama