Pantai Hospital gives top priority to patient and staff safety, well-being: CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) said today it takes the safety and well-being of its patients and staff as its highest priority.

PHKL CEO Erica Lam said all preventive measures taken, including limiting entry points to the hospital and implementing a triage system, are to ensure that the hospital remains a safe place to go.

“There are no (Covid-19) positive cases at the hospital currently,” she said in a statement.

The three Covid-19 positive cases (Case 24, 27 and 29) at the hospital were sent immediately to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (Case 24 and 27) and Sungai Buloh Hospital (Case 29) for treatment and isolation.

Lam said PHKL will continue to work closely with the Health Ministry to monitor the situation and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I thank the doctors and our medical team for the fast response and their immediate action,” she said. - Bernama