Papagomo arrested over alleged assault of Syed Saddiq (Updated)

KAJANG: Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is better known as Papagomo, was today arrested for allegedly leading a group of men who harassed and attacked Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the nomination of candidates for the Semenyih state seat by-election, on Saturday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Wan Muhammad was held in Wangsa Maju at 3pm.

Earlier, Selangor state police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said Wan Muhammad and the others who were involved in the alleged attack would be hauled up for questioning over the incident at the soonest.

“He (Wan Muhammad) and all the others involved will be called up. We are also examining video footages of the incident to identify the others,“ he said, when contacted by theSun.

Police are investigating the case for rioting and assault under Section 147 and Section 323 of the Penal Code, respectively.

Syed Saddiq had lodged a police report at the Sungei Way police station in Petaling Jaya on Saturday, alleging that he was confronted by a group of men who wore blue clothing with the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo on it and had set upon him at a carpark near the nomination centre.

The Muar MP also alleged that he was assaulted by a man during the ruckus.

Several policemen and voluntary members of PAS who saw the commotion went to the aide of the minister and managed to usher him to safety.