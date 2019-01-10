Parking coupons can still be used: Perak MB

IPOH: Parking coupons can still be used in the state despite the implementation of online parking payment system using the Park@Perak application from Jan 1, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said it should be understood that the online system was intended as an alternative for the convenience of consumers only and that the use of the coupons had been stopped.

“The state government will not take any action that can be seen as facilitating some quarters but at the same time inconveniencing others,“ he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Ahmad Faizal said some of the advantages of the online system include not having to look for shops to purchase coupons, there was no need to return to parking bay just to make additional payment, apart from saving time and reducing paper usage which would have a better impact on the environment.

“The state government is committed to implement reforms to facilitate the people, but at the same time taking into account the degree of suitability and its effect to the population as a whole,“ he said.

He said the application of the new system had received negative comments among netizen following a blog posting that claimed ‘No more parking coupon in Perak’ that spread on social media sites recently.

He said among the grievances received were the absence of smartphones, the low technology utilisation capability of certain groups, especially senior citizens and limited Internet access in certain areas.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal said the new application form for school assistance from the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) particularly for year one and form one students could be obtained at the nearest Baitulmal distribution counter beginning tomorrow and the complete form should be submitted to to MAIPk the latest by Jan 31.

He said the existing recipients of the school assistance (received assistance in 2018) did not have to fill out the form again as MAIPk had collaborated with the Perak Education Department to enable the aid distribution to be carried out quicker.

MAIPk would also carry out feasibility check based on the school’s confirmation to ensure that the children from asnaf and poor families would not be left out, he said. — Bernama