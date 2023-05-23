Parliament extends condolences on passing of Ismail Kassim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today conveyed its condolences to the family of former Arau Member of Parliament Datuk Ismail Kassim who died yesterday.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul conveyed the condolences on behalf of the members and staff of the august house before the start of the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

“With sadness, I would like to announce to the Honourable Members of the House that Datuk Ismail Kassim, the former Member of Parliament for Arau, died yesterday.

“I hope family members of the deceased continue to persevere in facing this situation. We pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious and righteous,” he added.

Ismail is the youngest brother of Arau Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

He died at 2.45 pm yesterday at the Selayang Hospital, believed to be from a heart attack.

Ismail was Arau Member of Parliament from 2008 to 2013 and a Senator from 1999 to 2005. -Bernama