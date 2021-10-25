Parliament: Govt tables motion to repeal Emergency Ordinances (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government today tabled a motion to repeal the Emergency Ordinances for debate by Members of Parliament and winding up by the relevant ministries in the Dewan Rakyat.

It covers the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021; Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; Emergency (Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021

In addition, it also covers the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; and the Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar when tabling the motion said the Proclamation of Emergency and any ordinance promulgated under Clause (2B) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution should be tabled before both houses of Parliament.

“The government will ensure that the repeal of these seven ordinances will not affect handling of the (Covid-19) pandemic threat for the welfare of the people, security and public order as well as the country’s economic recovery,“ he said.

Wan Junaidi said the Proclamation of Emergency was made to enable ordinances to be promulgated under Clause (2B) of Article 150 to provide the necessary powers to curb and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 more seriously in the country.

He underscored that this was because the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country starting September 2020 showed a sharp increase in positive cases and deaths.

As of yesterday (Oct 24). Malaysia’s case tally was 2,426,050 while 77,305 cases were active with the death toll standing at 28,354.

As an example, Wan Junaidi said through the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, temporary acquisition of land, buildings and movable property were made to house and manage Covid-19 and non-Covid patients.

“For this purpose, the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Children’s Specialist Hospital (HPKK UKM) belonging to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia was taken over,“ he said.

In addition, according to him, since the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance (No. 2) 2021 came into force from March 12 to Oct 7, 30 investigation papers were opened under Section 4 (1) of the Ordinance for enforcement action against individuals or parties who were found uploading or spreading untrue news about Covid-19 as well as the Proclamation of Emergency. - Bernama