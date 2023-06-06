Parliament: Opposition bloc boycotts debate of A-G Report 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat session this afternoon was disturbingly quiet when all the opposition Members of Parliament were absent from participating in the motion for debate on Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2021 Series 2.

Although Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul had decided for the motion to be presented and debated when the session resumed at 2.30 pm, but until 2.45 pm (when the debate officially started), the seats of the opposition bloc were still empty.

Based on the list of 13 Members of Parliament who participated in the debate, all of them are from the government bloc.

The government MPs, during the debate, expressed disappointment over the opposition’s boycott of the debate, describing their action as irresponsible and an embarrassment.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) said the opposition should carry out the role of check and balance so that the weaknesses that the Auditor-General pointed out in the report could be rectified and not repeated by the current government.

Meanwhile, Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) regretted the action of the opposition who did not participate in the session, adding that even the seats of the opposition bloc were empty since the afternoon session began.

“It’s quite shambolic, it’s 3.45 pm, almost an hour since the debate session started, and there’s still no opposition in this August house,” she said.

In addition, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), who got up to intervene during the debate, suggested that the attendance allowance of opposition MPs be suspended following their action.

Other MPs who also condemned the opposition’s action included Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka), Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) and Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran).

Meanwhile, Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) said at a press conference that although LKAN has never been debated in the Dewan Rakyat, it is not wrong based on the Federal Constitution as claimed by the opposition.

Earlier at the Dewan Rakyat session in the morning, Johari decided that the motion be presented and debated as stated in the order paper, following a request by the people and officials for the report to be discussed openly, especially involving national finances.

The Dewan Rakyat session was also disrupted for almost 30 minutes before it was adjourned when opposition MPs and the government clashed over the need for the motion to be debated.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) protested by stating throughout the history of Parliament, LKAN has never been debated and, instead, it has always been the duty of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to make remarks and findings. - Bernama