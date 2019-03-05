Parliament to debate Sosma, Peaceful Assembly Act 2012

PUTRAJAYA: The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012 are expected to be debated at the next Parliament session, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

He said several amendments were being made to the two laws, which would be brought to the cabinet for approval before the tabling in Parliament.

“We have one or possibly two bills (Sosma and PAA 2012) but we have to wait for the cabinet’s final decision,“ he told reporters after announcing the seven-member Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), headed by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, to look into the discovery of temporary camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis, today.

Asked whether the two acts would be abolished or amended, Muhyiddin said, “We have to wait for the cabinet’s decision on this matter.”

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 20 days from March 11 to April 11.

Last year, Muhyiddin said the government had set up a special committee and a technical committee to study in detail the legal provisions in Sosma, Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) and Prevention of Crime Act (Poca). — Bernama