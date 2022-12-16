Parties in Unity Gov’t seal cooperation agreement to ensure political stability

PUTRAJAYA: The four major political party coalitions - Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) - and Parti Warisan (Warisan) that form the Malaysian Unity Government signed a Cooperation Agreement today to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economy.

The agreement was signed by their respective secretaries general namely Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution (PH), Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (BN), Datuk Masidi Manjun (GRS), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS), and Datuk Loretto Padua Jr (Warisan), which was also witnessed by the chairmen.

The chairmen, namely Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH), Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN), Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (GPS), Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (GRS) and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal also signed the agreement.

In a press conference after the signing ceremony, Anwar also described the agreement as a significant event in the political history of the country.

“We reached an understanding or consensus with a clear direction to develop the country, ensure that the system is stable and focused on upholding Malaysia’s dignity as a developed country,“ he said.

Anwar said that the agreement focused on principles and policies related to good governance, and not on positions or rewards.

“This cannot be achieved without the cooperation of fellow party leaders from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. I want to make it clear, what has been agreed upon is not a matter of position or reward,“ he said.

He said he was moved by the trust, support and mutual commitment given to him by a strong team under the Unity Government.

“This will enable us to face any problems in and outside Parliament with one voice, which is the Unity Government of Malaysia,“ he said.

Anwar said the Unity Government represents all political interests in the country and acknowledges the issues enshrined in the Federal Constitution as well as the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Minister of Finance also said major issues involving Sabah and Sarawak, such as financial and project approvals, among other things, are being reviewed by the Finance Ministry and will be handed over to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to oversee.

“Whichever can be implemented, I give a period of one month...(It) will be reverted to me to be presented in the Cabinet meeting next week,“ he said.

Anwar said matters related to the amendment of regulations or laws will take more time to be implemented as it involves Parliament sessions.

“...we emphasise the issue of governance because this is a huge issue in our country so that we can return to basic, to clean up the government machinery and avoid falling back into the old ways,” he said, adding that generating the country’s economic growth should be the focus now.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he is confident that all parties in the Unity Government would support him for the next five years.

“The commitment is of course to support a stable government which will hopefully complete the term. I have engaged the party chiefs and (I) am extremely encouraged.

“This is trust, trust is a major criterion here and there is a firm commitment. It’s not that difficult, you agree on broad parameters and policy including ensuring the government is stable,” he said. - Bernama