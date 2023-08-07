Party Gerakan president’s post to see four-cornered fight

KUALA LUMPUR: The post of president is expected to be a keenly contested affair when members of Party Gerakan cast their votes during the party’s election on July 15, to pick office bearers for the 2023-2026 term.

Party Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai who will be defending his post will be challenged by three others in a four-cornered fight, featuring incumbent vice president Datuk Seri Michael Gan Peng Lam, former secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng and Federal Territories chairman Datuk Lau Hoi Keong.

The names of the candidates were announced by vice president Soo Kay Ping who is an officer in the National Election Committee, during a media conference at Menara PGRM, here today.

Deputy president Oh Tong Keong who will also be defending his post, will also be engaged in a four-cornered fight featuring secretary-general Mak Kah Keong, Deputy Speaker V. Prabagaran and Education Bureau head Dr Kiew Hen Chong.

For the post of three vice presidents, incumbents Datuk Baljit Singh and Koo Shiaw Lee will be challenged by Sabah Gerakan chairman Datuk Alexander Lo Su Hyen and Negeri Sembilan Gerakan chairman Lee Ban Fatt.

Soo added that the contest for 18 Central Committee members has attracted 40 nominations.

For the two wings of the party, Chung Mon Sie and Wong Chia Zhen will be competing for the posts of Women’s Chief and Youth Chief, respectively.

The Party Gerakan election is scheduled for July 15.-Bernama