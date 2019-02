KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarded the action by PAS in pledging support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, if there is a no-confidence vote, as an effort to break up Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said it was a last resort by PAS after the party’s dismal defeat in the last general election.

“What is interesting, it comes from PAS. We don’t know whether they are speaking the truth or not,” he told reporters after attending the International Conference on Thirukkural at Universiti Malaya (UM) here yesterday.

Anwar said he had met other PH leaders a few days ago and none of them had ever heard of any plan on a motion of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir as claimed by PAS.

“A few days ago, and also yesterday, I met Lim Guan Eng, Mohamad Sabu and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, none of us ever heard of it ,” he added.

The issue on the no-confidence vote cropped up after PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan claimed there were two parties in PH conspiring to introduce a motion of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was today reported as saying that her would fulfill his promise to support Dr Mahathir if there was a no-confidence vote against the premier to ensure continuity of the Islamic leadership in government.

On PH candidate for the Rantau state by-election, whether it would be Rembau PKR deputy chief Dr S. Streram, Anwar said he was open to all suggestions.

“Normally, names will be proposed. We will see and consider ... whether the person is suitable or not,” he added. — Bernama