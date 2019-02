KOTA BARU: PAS has confirmed that the audio recording of a person commenting on the issue of PAS receiving funds from Umno was that of Bachok Member of Parliament Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said Nik Mohamad Abduh himself admitted this but it was not the entire conversation.

“He admitted it was his voice, but said it did not portray the actual context, it was not just about PAS receiving money from Umno, there were other things.

“In order to understand the context of the audio recording, we have to listen from the first minute until the end, then only we will understand everything,“ he said.

Takiyuddin was speaking to reporters at the launch of Kafe Al-Khatiri Kofee by Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah in Kubang Kerian here today.

The issue of the audio recording which allegedly included the voice of Nik Mohamad Abduh rose before the 14th General Election, but he has brushed it aside as nonsensical and lies.

On Feb 2, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang decided on an out-of-court settlement to settle his suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

On a separate matter, Takiyuddin said PAS would not field a candidate in the Semenyih by-election to make way for other opposition parties including Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We want to create an opposition solidarity in our country, including in Selangor,“ he said.

He added that the political collaboration between PAS and Umno was for the good of Islam, the Malays and unity of the people and would continue until the 15th General Election. — Bernama