PAS continues to strengthen cooperation with PN - Siti Zailah

LABUAN: PAS would continue to strengthen its cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN), said PAS central Muslimat council chief, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

“We always work together in various programmes. Like yesterday, I was in Kota Marudu and Pitas, Sabah, with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi and other women leaders in PN to meet the locals there.

“As a democratic country, this is the time we put the people’s interest first in our service agenda,” she told reporters after the Mammogram Screening and HPV DNA Test (WcaRe) Voucher Handing-Out, in conjunction with the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022, in Desa Tunas Hijau, here, today.

She said the country’s political scenario would not affect the cooperation with Bersatu.

“The cooperation continues and is being strengthened, especially among the women’s wings of PAS and PN,“ she added.

PAS central committee member, Nasrudin Hassan had previously (Nov 21, 2021) said that the position and direction of PAS with PN had been finalised by the party, but the party intended to expand cooperation with other parties to strengthen the political position of Muslims in the country.

“PAS’s position with PN is something that has been finalised, that is, PAS is part of the PN coalition. So, there is no question of reshuffling PAS’s position in PN,“ he added. - Bernama