PAS does not prohibit arts and cultural activities: Hadi

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS is not against the holding of arts and cultural performances if they conform to the stipulated regulations, said its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix).

He said this was to ensure continuity of the culture and preservation of the heritage because of their positive elements.

There are guidelines which arts and cultural activists have to comply with to perform in PAS-administered states, including Kelantan, which allows Dikir Barat performance.

According to Abdul Hadi, the guidelines include that the performance will not make the audience be carried away, of no benefit and allows free mixing between male and female.

“In terms of attire, it must cover the ‘aurat’ (parts of a woman’s body which should not be exposed, according to Islamic teachings), but I believe the Chinese and Indian community too, promote good and morality.,” he told reporters after opening a symposium on Arts and Entertainment According to Islam at the Kuala Terengganu Public Library here today.

Abdul Hadi said PAS did not stop the non-Muslims from practising their arts and culture.

“They are not bound by the stipulated guidelines,” he added.

He said all form of traditional arts, such as Gamelan, Ulek Mayang, Dikir Barat and Wayang Kulit were allowed to be performed, but without the elements of idolising the puppets and superstition. — Bernama