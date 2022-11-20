PAS makes clean sweep of eight parliament seats in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: For the first time in history, PAS has swept all eight parliamentary seats in Terengganu in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition fielded seven PAS candidates and a solitary Bersatu candidate in the state under the PAS logo and managed to defeat all challengers, including Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates, former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said in Kemaman, and former PAS Syura Council secretary Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali in Kuala Nerus.

The eight winners included two deputy ministers, Datuk Rosol Wahid of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry; and Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, who both stood under the PAS ticket in Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu respectively.

In Kemaman, Che Alias Hamid of PAS won with a majority of 27,179 votes, while in Dungun, a PAS stronghold, Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli ensured the seat remained in the party’s hands with a majority of 34,105 votes.

In the hot seat of Kuala Nerus, state Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Dr Alias Razak, who is running at the federal level for the first time, won with a majority of 29,765 votes.

And as predicted, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang won for the fourth consecutive time in Kuala Terengganu with a majority of 41,729 votes, while in Kuala Terengganu, Ahmad Amzad won with a majority of 40,907 votes.

In Setiu, incumbent Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir defended his seat with a majority of 19,032 votes while in Besut, a supposed Umno stronghold, Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh of PAS won with a majority of 18,666 votes.

Rosol, the sole Bersatu candidate, also managed to defend his Hulu Terengganu seat with a majority of 15,734 votes. Incidentally, he won in 2018 on a BN ticket. - Bernama