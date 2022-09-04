PAS needs to overcome barriers with non-Muslims: Hadi

ALOR SETAR: PAS needs to overcome the barriers between the party and the non-Muslims in a wise manner, says its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said apart from Malay-Muslim parties, PAS should also approach and collaborate with non-Muslim parties and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through the PAS Supporters’ Congress (DHPP).

“PAS today has DHPP. DHPP must play a role among the non-Muslims. Look for parties, look for NGOs including those that are run by non-Muslims, but don’t look for those who are at odds with us,“ he said in his closing speech at the 68th PAS Muktamar (annual general assembly) here today.

He added that PAS also needed to reach out to non-Muslim voters, especially those who did not have any party affiliation, to vote for Muslim candidates.

“If DAP can nominate Indian candidates in Chinese areas, why can’t we attract the Chinese community to support us during the general election, this is a weakness we need to overcome,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hasan when met by the press after the meeting, confirmed that negotiations concerning the ‘Muafakat Nasional’ pact with UMNO were being discussed officially and unofficially at ‘certain levels’.

“When we discuss with UMNO, it’s not necessarily with certain leaders, it might lead to that direction, but as usual, we hold discussions at certain levels, which we do not need to disclose,“ he said.

Yesterday, UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was reported to have said that there were no UMNO leaders currently engaged in discussions with PAS as alleged by Abdul Hadi. - Bernama