KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is not contesting the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election scheduled for next month, party secretary-general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said today.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting of the PAS central committee.

The Election Commission (EC) announced today that the by-election will be held on Jan 26. The nomination is on Jan 12.

In the 14th general election on May 9, the PAS candidate, Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud, secured 3,587 votes in the five-cornered contest for the seat that was won by Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Sivarraajh polled 10,307 votes to win by a majority of 597 votes. The other candidates were M. Manogaran of DAP (who secured 9,710 votes), B. Suresh Kumar of PSM (680 votes) and Mohd Tahir Kassim of Berjasa (81 votes). — Bernama