KUALA LUMPUR: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) has defended Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over comments by PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar, in which she called the PPBM party chairman “a former dictator”.

He said the premier was chosen through a democratic process and Pakatan Harapan (PH) has shown a united front to elect him as the prime minister.

“In the last general election, PH chose him. Mahathir didn’t appoint himself,“ Abdul Hadi told reporters when met at the Paliamant lobby here today.

He also pointed out that Mahathir is a stern leader when it comes to reprimanding ministers but is not a dictator.

“Mahathir must be strict with weak cabinet ministers,“ he added.

In her interview with the Singapore Straits Times last week, Nurul Izzah voiced unhappiness over political developments following last year’s general election, including the lack of a clear-cut narrative to strengthen the middle ground and the acceptance of former Umno MPs into Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Describing the last year as “turbulent and tumultuous”, she said it was not easy having to work with Mahathir.

“I mean having to work with a former dictator who wreaked so much damage, not just on our lives but the system. It was not easy,” she was quoted as saying.

Mahathir said disappointment cuts both ways, in response to Nurul Izzah’s remarks.