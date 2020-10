KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has reaffirmed the support of its 18 MPs for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, said this is to ensure that the safety, economic life and security of the people and country are guaranteed.

In a Facebook post, he said the party also urged fellow BN MPs to continue to defend the leadership of Muhyiddin and the PN government.

The PAS statement comes in the wake of the statement issued by UMNO last night after a supreme council meeting expressing its MPs support for Muhyiddin and the PN government. PN comprises Bersatu, UMNO, PAS, MCA, MIC and PBRS.

Takiyuddin, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), also said that PAS paid tribute to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for His Majesty’s decree and advice on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PAS leader also called on all Malaysians to pray for God’s blessings for the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so that the country can be safe again. — Bernama